The ring of WWE is where the Titans collide. Although scripted, the promotion fights are often intense and physically demanding. While the results of these matches are pre-determined, the fight can not be understated in any manner.

Click on the video above to see the full list and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestlebinge for more such content.

From taking huge bumps to scary bloodbaths, the wrestlers have gone on to lengths to entertain their fans. When superstars continually put their bodies on the line, mishaps and accidents are bound to happen despite the levels of safety.

There have been instances where even the most clinical stars have been knocked out in the squared circle for real.

These WWE Superstars were legitimately knocked out

The five names we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Goldberg

Liv Morgan

Shane McMahon

The Miz

Mick Foley

Watch the video above in its entirety to recall the moments when the lights of the promotion faded temporarily as their stars were knocked out in the ring.

However, nothing could stop these stars from returning back to their feet and finishing what they started, and that is why they are more than just sports entertainers.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes