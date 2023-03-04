[WATCH] What happened after WWE SmackDown went off air: Liv Morgan to get a new tag team partner?

One of the top babyfaces in WWE SmackDown, Liv Morgan undoubtedly has a sway over the crowd. She has had noteworthy fan interactions in the past, but the recent one is truly special.

The Miracle Kid was in action against Rhea Ripley on tonight's SmackDown. Their constant back-and-forth made up for a spectacular bout between former teammates. Eventually, Ripley planted a Riptide on her opponent and caught her in a Cloverleaf submission.

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan seems to be getting a new tag team partner. Following her loss at the hands of Rhea Ripley, Morgan addressed a young girl fan backstage who was seen crying in the crowd after her defeat. She promised to be the fan's tag team partner after the latter became a WWE star.

In a video shared by WWE's official Instagram account, Liv Morgan can be seen hugging her new friend before promising the newly turned 10 year old a future team up. The interaction took place after SmackDown went off air. Check it out below:-

The WWE Universe is touched by the wrestler's gesture. Not only did she give the kid permission to enter backstage, she also managed to console her. The girl's encounter with Liv Morgan must have fueled her wrestling ambitions.

A top star on WWE SmackDown, Liv Morgan initially feared she may be fired anytime from the company

Liv Morgan had a start and stop career in NXT. She had multiple gimmick changes after her debut in 2014 yet her run remained underwhelming. It wasn't until her inclusion in the Riott Squad that Morgan came to the forefront as a future poster girl.

The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion understands the difficulties she had to undergo in order to make an impact on the audience. She spoke at length about her struggles during an appearance on the Out of Character podcast.

"I remember there being points in NXT where I was like, ‘I’m getting fired. I am gonna lose my job tomorrow’ and really believing that and crying myself to sleep because I thought when I showed up to work the next day, I was gonna be fired, and so I feel like in that moment in time — this was so long ago. This is like six years ago." (H/T Sportster)

The Miracle Kid is a regular highlight on the blue brand. Her popularity has skyrocketed and it is only a matter of time before WWE decides to put another title on her waist.

