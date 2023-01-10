[WATCH] When Becky Lynch hit a Stunner after WWE RAW went off the air

Becky Lynch had the time of her life while celebrating with Stone Cold Steve Austin on WWE RAW back in early 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced WWE to present its weekly shows from the Performance Center. On March 16, 2020, Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin appeared on RAW. The final moments of the show saw Austin and Lynch celebrating together with a bunch of beer cans.

The celebration didn't stop even after the show went off the air. Street Profits joined the duo in the ring, but this didn't fare well for the two stars. Austin hit Stunners on Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford and hit another Stunner on Byron Saxton.

Soon after, Becky Lynch hit a Stunner on Saxton. Austin hit more Stunners on Ford and Dawkins. The duo celebrated by gulping down more beer as the show finally ended.

Check out the hilarious footage below:

Becky Lynch is still one of WWE's top names

Shortly after her celebration with Austin, Lynch handed over her RAW Women's Title to Asuka and went on a WWE hiatus due to her pregnancy.

It has been three long years since Lynch's beer celebration with Austin on RAW, and she is still one of the hottest acts in all of WWE. The Man is currently a mainstay on WWE RAW and is bound to be involved in a top women's match at WrestleMania 39.

Previous reports hinted Lynch would face Ronda Rousey at The Show of Shows. However, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore.

On the other hand, Austin has been sharing workout videos regularly lately on his Instagram handle. This has resulted in massive speculation amongst fans that he will have a match at WrestleMania 39. Only time will tell if Austin makes another massive return for a marquee match at The Show of Shows this year.

Do you remember Becky Lynch's insane beer celebration with Stone Cold Steve Austin on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments below.

