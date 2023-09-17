[WATCH] When Brock Lesnar flew his parents to a WWE show to watch him beat top star

Brock Lesnar's parents were in attendance when the veteran put down a top WWE name in the middle of the ring.

Lesnar quickly rose up the ranks on WWE's main roster following his RAW debut after WrestleMania X8 in 2002. He became The #1 Contender for The Rock's Undisputed WWE Championship as SummerSlam 2002 loomed closer.

At The Biggest Party of the Summer, Brock Lesnar and The Rock battled in the main event with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line. After 16 minutes of back-and-forth, The Next Big Thing managed to pick up the win over The Great One, thus becoming the youngest WWE Champion in the history of the promotion.

On the September 7, 2002 episode of WWE Confidential, it was revealed that Lesnar's parents were sitting in the front row during the event, watching their son beat the tar out of The Brahma Bull. The couple was beyond happy when Brock finally hit the F5 on The Rock and pinned him to create history.

Check out the video below:

Brock Lesnar's parents got him into wrestling tournaments from the beginning

When Brock Lesnar was a kid, his parents used to enroll him in wrestling tournaments on weekends. Lesnar's mother was quite strict but it only benefitted him in the long run. Here's what he said about his mother's strict demeanor in his book, Death Clutch:

"My mom was pretty stiff, but it turned out to be the best thing for me. It may seem coldhearted, but she loved me enough to make me want to go out there and earn victories. Just like crying was not acceptable if I lost, there was no big celebration if I won. Instead, my mom would just say, “Good job, Brock, now let’s get in the car and go home. You won. That’s what you’re supposed to do.” My dad was no different."

Lesnar went on to become one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. He married Sable in 2006 and the couple has two kids together. Brock lives with his family on a farm in Maryfield, Saskatchewan, away from the limelight that pro-wrestling has brought him.

What was your immediate reaction when you watched The Next Big Thing for the very first time? Let us know in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here