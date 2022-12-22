[WATCH] When Brock Lesnar's WWE opponent no-sold his move, stunning The Beast Incarnate

Brock Lesnar dominates almost all of his WWE matches with two ferocious moves: the German Suplex and the F-5. He often uses suplexes to break down his opponents before delivering an F-5 to get the job done.

At least, that's what usually happens. On September 11, 2017, Lesnar's trusty German Suplex did not have the desired effect when he brawled with Braun Strowman on RAW.

Two weeks before their blockbuster battle at No Mercy 2017, the rivals came face-to-face during an in-ring segment. Lesnar immediately gained the upper hand, suplexing Strowman halfway across the ring.

As The Beast Incarnate roared in celebration, his Universal Championship opponent popped straight back to his feet before landing a huge Chokeslam.

The scripted no-sell can be seen in the video above from the 3:00 mark.

Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar: What happened next?

Although Braun Strowman was hugely popular at the time, the overwhelming fan support did not result in him beating Brock Lesnar. The No Mercy 2017 main event ended with a routine win for the former UFC star, who secured a pinfall victory after an F-5.

Another notable moment in the feud occurred at the 2018 Royal Rumble, where Lesnar beat Kane and Strowman in a triple-threat match. The Monster of All Monsters caught Lesnar with a knee to the jaw, prompting his rival to respond with a legitimate punch to the face.

Strowman later told talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy that they joked about the incident after returning backstage:

"We laughed about it afterwards. It is what it is. We got to the back and I said, 'Hey, my bad.' He said the same thing and we went about our business. We're both grown-ups, we both knew what we were getting into and, at the end of the day, we're both very dominant males and neither of us wanted to give in an inch, so in the end we took an inch from each other."

Including multi-man encounters, Strowman lost four televised Universal Championship matches against Lesnar between August 2017 and November 2018. He has still never beaten the 10-time WWE world champion.

