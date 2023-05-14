[WATCH] When a man tried to roundhouse kick WWE star Tamina

Tamina was once involved in a bizarre altercation outside a bar during a scene on E! reality show Total Divas.

The August 25, 2015, episode largely revolved around Natalya. The Canadian, aged 32 at the time, felt old compared to other women in WWE. She acted like a rebellious teenager at a bar to prove she was still youthful, prompting Naomi and Tamina to speak to her outside.

During an emotional conversation, Tamina berated a random stranger after he got in the way of their shot. The man did not take too kindly to the WWE Superstar's tone:

"You guys f***ing suck. Just get out of our bar."

Moments later, the man pointed in the Anoa'i family member's face, told her she "s*cks," and attempted to strike her with a roundhouse kick. The former 24/7 Champion blocked the kick before repeatedly pushing him away.

An unknown person, presumably bar staff or a Total Divas crew member, ushered the man away to stop things getting out of control.

It should be noted that while Total Divas is based on reality, some moments have been confirmed to be scripted. It is unclear whether this scene was planned.

How Tamina reacted to the incident

While Naomi found humor in the situation, Natalya remained serious throughout. She warned that they could lose their jobs if the argument with the man continued.

At that point, Tamina defended her actions and reassured Natalya that she should stop worrying about her age:

"You [Natalya] are worth something. She's [Naomi] worth something. It doesn't matter what the f**k, how old you are, so don't ever let anybody tell you that you can't f***ing do something because of your age (…) So, some bald-headed, I don't even know what the hell that was!"

The former Women's Tag Team Champion made sporadic appearances on Total Divas during the series' nine-season run. However, she was never added to the show as an official cast member.

