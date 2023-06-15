[WATCH] When teachers at a high school had a WWE match for a cancer fundraiser

A group of teachers at a high school once organized a WWE-style pro wrestling match to raise money for a cancer fundraiser.

Pro wrestling is quite popular in North America and the rest of the world. WWE alone boasts more than a billion followers on social media.

A bunch of teachers in an American high school decided to raise money for a cancer fundraiser by having a wrestling match, seemingly back in 2020. The video was shared by Instagram user dforman44 on the social media site, and it didn't take long to go viral.

In the now-viral clip, one of the teachers performs a high-flying move off the top of a ladder.

WWE always makes it a point to warn fans not to try wrestling moves at home

The pro wrestling conglomerate has been warning fans to avoid attempting wrestling moves at home or school for years on end at this point.

The message has also been shared on its official website and states the following:

"WWE Superstars and Divas put their bodies, their careers and their lives on the line. They have spent years training and have a lifetime of experience. But what entertains you tears their bodies apart. So cheer for them, admire them, believe in them, but leave the action to them. Please DO NOT try this at home."

The move that the teacher executed certainly looked risky. Here's hoping none of the participants in the match were seriously hurt.

What do you think of this clip? Should the teachers have attempted such risky moves without proper training? Sound off in the comments section below!

