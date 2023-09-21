WATCH: Why Chad Gable could be WWE's next main event star

Chad Gable possesses all the qualities necessary to become WWE's next main event star. While he may not have enjoyed the same level of exposure as some of the company's top-tier talents, Gable's unique blend of athleticism, charisma, and in-ring prowess make him a prime candidate for a main event push.

He recently faced the reigning and defending Intercontinental Champion Gunther for the title, taking him to the limit. In his feud with The Ring General, the former Olympian proved he could hang with other major talents.

Gable's agility and unique moveset set him apart from others on the WWE roster. He can execute high-flying maneuvers, display impressive strength, and seamlessly transition between various wrestling styles. This versatility allows him to adapt to different match scenarios and opponents, making him a compelling and unpredictable performer that fans can get behind.

The RAW star's career has seemingly been marked by periods of underutilization and inconsistent booking. Despite brief pushes and character changes, he has not yet been given a sustained opportunity to shine at the main event level. Gable's potential remains untapped, and WWE could capitalize on this by giving him a meaningful storyline and pushing him on the red brand.

