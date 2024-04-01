WATCH: Why Goldberg's WWE Return Actually FAILED

Goldberg is one of the most popular names in the wrestling industry. He made his debut in WCW in 1997 and went on to have a dominant run in the Atlanta based promotion, winning 173 matches consecutively. His run in the WWE from 2003 to 2004 wasn't that long but it was memorable. However, his last match against Brock Lesnar before he quit the company at WrestleMania 20 was universally acknowledged to be unsatisfactory.

So, when the Hall of Famer came back in 2016, fans wanted to see him have a proper send-off. He defeated Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam and won the Universal Championship from Kevin Owens at Fastlane 2017. It was a questionable decision but this was done to book his rematch against Brock at WrestleMania 33 for the title, which he lost. This could have been the best farewell to him.

But WWE kept booking him for big events and his matches got worse with time. He faced The Undertaker at Super Showdown 2019 in one of the worst received matches in WWE history. He did redeem himself by having a fun match with Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam 2019, but the next year, in 2020, he defeated The Fiend for the Universal Championship again. This again got him a lot of criticism.

Goldberg's final match in WWE was against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022 before his contract expired.