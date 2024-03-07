WATCH: Why Nia Jax joining The Bloodline is best for business

A scenario where Nia Jax joins The Bloodline could be an intriguing and potentially lucrative move for several reasons for WWE. This would appeal from both from a storyline perspective and in terms of business dynamics for the sports entertainment juggernaut.

The Bloodline, currently consisting of Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and now The Great One, The Rock, has been a dominant force in WWE, with Roman at the forefront as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Adding Nia Jax to this group could help to further solidify their dominance and expand their influence across the WWE Universe. This would help create fresh storylines and add complexity to the existing narratives, providing new storylines and angles for the WWE Universe to engage with.

Nia is the cousin of Roman Reigns and The Usos in real life, so bringing her into The Bloodline would capitalize on this familial connection. In wrestling, family ties often play a big role in storylines and character development. This is best exemplified by The Bloodline itself. With the addition of The Irresistible Force to The Bloodline, WWE can capitalize the real-life relationship to create fresh storylines and compelling drama. This can be used to show the bond between the family members of the faction and the entailing drama within the WWE Universe.

