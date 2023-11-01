WATCH: Why The Rock shouldn't be the one to beat Roman Reigns

The Rock is one of the biggest superstars in the world, and he had significant success in WWE. Due to his Samoan bloodline, there has been speculation about a potential match between him and the Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, and many think that The People's Champ might dethrone Reigns and end his historic reign. However, there are valid reasons why The Rock shouldn't be the one to beat Roman Reigns.

WWE should always strive to build young, up-and-coming talent. Roman Reigns is a top star who has consistently performed at a high level. Having The Rock defeat Reigns might undermine the progress and credibility of younger talents who could have benefited from a victory over Reigns.

The Rock is already a legendary figure in the world of professional wrestling. His place in history is secure, and a victory over Roman may not significantly add to his legacy. On the other hand, a victory by Reigns over The Rock would do more to solidify Reigns' status as a dominant champion, and could elevate his career to even greater heights.

