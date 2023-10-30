WATCH: Why The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think

The Rock is undoubtedly one of the most iconic and beloved figures in the history of pro wrestling. However, when examining his WWE career, it may seem shorter than many fans realize. He became a charismatic superstar during the Attitude Era, but his WWE career coincided with the rise of his Hollywood acting career.

By the early 2000s, his popularity was soaring not only in the wrestling world but also in the entertainment industry. This gave him numerous opportunities in Hollywood, leading to a natural shift away from full-time wrestling.

Balancing the rigorous WWE schedule with a burgeoning Hollywood career was challenging. WWE demands extensive travel and year-round commitment. The Rock's increasing popularity in the entertainment industry made it difficult for him to accommodate this grueling schedule. This led to him wrestling less frequently and eventually taking hiatuses.

