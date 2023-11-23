WATCH: Why WWE Raw Has a Huge Judgement Day Problem

The Judgment Day was formed in 2022 and became an important part of Monday Night RAW in WWE. However, lately, there's been a growing concern among fans, igniting discussions about a significant problem surrounding the faction.

Factions have been the cornerstone of WWE's storytelling for decades, offering a dynamic element to the narrative by pitting groups of wrestlers against each other. These alliances bring drama, conflict, and intricate plotlines that often culminate in spectacular showdowns inside the ring. The Judgement Day faction was introduced by WWE Hall of Famer Edge (who was soon kicked out of his own faction) with great anticipation and promise. Comprising a mix of wrestlers like Damien Priest, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio, the faction initially sparked intrigue and excitement. But soon, they became over-exposed. Nowadays, every segment seems to feature a member of The Judgement Day on RAW.

Moreover, the faction's storylines began to feel repetitive and predictable. The initial intrigue that surrounded their motives and alliances gradually faded into a cycle of recycled rivalries and conflicts, lacking the depth and innovation that captivated audiences in the group's early days.

Click on the video below as we dive deep into this topic, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content:

What are your thoughts on the video? Let us know in the comments section below.