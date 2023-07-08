In WWE, a mic has always been as lethal as a tombstone piledriver. While a rivalry ends with a climax match, it is the promos and exchanges that ignite the fire in these feuds.

It is actually hard to imagine the promotion without the legendary moments that unfold when these talented superstars let loose on the mic. From trash-talk to getting personal, there is no limit to what these stars can say once they get their hands on the mic.

The company has seen some of the wildest verbal warfare in pro wrestling history. With names like Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena, and CM Punk on the roster, promos have always been a must-watch in the programming, especially when it is about insulting opponents.

These are some of the most savage WWE promos of all time

The five promos we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Bayley questions why Seth Rollins married Becky Lynch.

CM Punk's pipebomb

AJ Lee roasts WWE Divas

Randy Orton crosses the line

Paige gets personal with Charlotte Flair

