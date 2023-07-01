WWE is known for its unmatched interaction with fans. The fans connect themselves with the superstars and enjoy watching them week in and week out.

It becomes hard for fans to watch programming when their favorite stars go on a hiatus. Thus, it's tough to imagine how much pain these fans endure upon the unfortunate passing of their favorite superstars.

While death is the ultimate truth of life, passing away at a rather young age leaves everyone in utter disbelief. There have been numerous talented wrestlers who were taken away from us way too early.

These wrestlers passed away at a very young age || WWE, Stardom

The five names we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Eddie Guerrero

Umaga

Hana Kimura

Test

Owen Hart

