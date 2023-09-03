Romantic angles have been a mainstay in WWE for as far as memory goes. In-ring battles are not the only way to keep fans on the edge of their seats. The emotion and drama caused by love often find its way into the spotlight.

Love is a matter of heart. In a squared circle, however, even the matter of hearts is subject to twists and turns. Many wrestlers have dated each other on screen and in real life.

Thus, when they break up in real, it becomes hard for fans to digest the fact. There have been many breakups among wrestlers, including some that no one saw coming.

No one saw these WWE breakups coming

The five romantic angles we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

The Undertaker and Sara Frank

Triple H and Chyna

Matt Hardy and Lita

John Cena and Nikki Bella

Randy Savage and Ms. Elizabeth

