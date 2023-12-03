Romance has been a constant thing in WWE for as far as memory goes. From the likes of Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth to Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, there have been many couples in the company. Some of these couples were together in real life, while others worked together only on programming.

While these wrestlers gave their all to make a perfect storyline, sometimes things just didn't click. There have been so many on-screen romances that have stunned fans. At the same time, there have been a few romances that had questionable bookings.

These WWE Couples did not have the best bookings

The five storylines we have chosen in the list for the video above revolved around these couples:

Otis and Mandy Rose

John Cena and AJ Lee

Ric Flair and Lacey Evans

Bobby Lashley and Lana

Edge and Lita

Watch the above video in its entirety to recall the moments when these wrestlers worked in the ring together. While these wrestlers are exceptionally talented on their own, booking them together might not have gone as well as planned.