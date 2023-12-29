WWE
  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WATCH: WWE couples who went viral out of nowhere!

WATCH: WWE couples who went viral out of nowhere!

By Piyush yadav
Modified Dec 29, 2023 00:43 IST
Bray Wyatt (L); and Alexa Bliss (R)
Bray Wyatt (L); and Alexa Bliss (R)

WWE is a cocktail of action, drama, and, quite often, romance. From the power couple of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon to the champion duo of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, several couples have been featured in the promotion. Some stood the test of time while others did not.

youtube-cover

Click on the video above to see the full list and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestlebinge for more such content.

There are a few couples who managed to roll more eyeballs than others. These couples went viral out of nowhere due to their chemistry and sometimes even weirdness. Whatever the reason may be, one can not deny that these couples got success in becoming the talk of the town.

These WWE Couples went viral among fans

The five couples we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

  • Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley
  • John Cena and Nikki Bella
  • Vince McMahon and Trish Stratus
  • Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss
  • Edge and Lita

Even in the larger-than-life world of wrestling, love can write its own script. While most of these viral couples were only on-screen bookings, fans could not get enough of watching their favorite superstars together.