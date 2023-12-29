WWE is a cocktail of action, drama, and, quite often, romance. From the power couple of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon to the champion duo of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, several couples have been featured in the promotion. Some stood the test of time while others did not.

There are a few couples who managed to roll more eyeballs than others. These couples went viral out of nowhere due to their chemistry and sometimes even weirdness. Whatever the reason may be, one can not deny that these couples got success in becoming the talk of the town.

These WWE Couples went viral among fans

The five couples we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley

John Cena and Nikki Bella

Vince McMahon and Trish Stratus

Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss

Edge and Lita

Even in the larger-than-life world of wrestling, love can write its own script. While most of these viral couples were only on-screen bookings, fans could not get enough of watching their favorite superstars together.