WWE has captivated audiences for decades with its blend of athleticism, drama, and larger-than-life personalities. While it is known for its thrilling matches and over-the-top storylines, there have been many moments that have truly touched the hearts of fans and left them in tears.

These moments have stayed with fans long after the final bell has rung. Whether it's the retirement of a beloved wrestler or the passing of a true legend, these are the moments that will be remembered for years to come.

These 5 WWE moments were too emotional for fans

The five moments we have chosen for the above video are:

The Undertaker's symbolic exit

Daniel Bryan's retirement

Owen Hart's demise

Roman Reigns' leukemia revelation

Eddie Guerrero's tribute

