WWE has been a part of our lives for many years now. From heartbreaking upsets to uplifting emotional moments, fans have witnessed it all happen inside the squared circle.

Click on the video above to see the full list, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content.

There are many such moments one cannot easily forget simply because of how cool they looked. These moments live in the hearts of the audience and are often a part of discussions between two pro wrestling fans.

These are some of the coolest moments that happened on the WWE programming

The five moments we have chosen for the video involve the following superstars:

Roman Reigns catches the mic

Ronda Rousey brawls with Triple H

John Cena's Double AA

Randy Orton's RKO reversal

Logan Paul records his frog splash

Watch the video to recall how and when these stars were a part of an unforgettable cool moment in the programming.

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Poll : 0 votes