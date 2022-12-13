Alongside wrestling and promos, if there's one thing that has been constant in WWE for years, it is romantic storylines.

From Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth to Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, fans have witnessed numerous couples both on and off the screen.

While many such couples were able to get appreciation from fans, some failed to do so.

Click on the video below to see the full list, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content.

There have been many instances when the promotion tried to build a couple but failed miserably.

These WWE Romances failed badly

The five couples we have chosen for the list in our video above are:

Vince McMahon and Trish Stratus

Lana and Liv Morgan

Ric Flair and Lacey Evans

Zack Ryder and Eve Torres

Test, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H

Watch the video in its entirety to recall these weird pro-wrestling couples.

Poll : 0 votes