WATCH: WWE's most disappointing authority figures

WWE has been entertaining fans for decades. One of the key elements of WWE is the authority figures who serve as storyline facilitators and decision-makers. However, not all authority figures have been successful in their roles, and some have been downright disappointing.

Remember when John Laurinaitis was an authority figure? He was a former wrestler and Vice President of Talent Relations who became the General Manager of both RAW and SmackDown in 2011. While he had some entertaining moments, his overall tenure as an authority figure was disappointing. He was often criticized for his robotic delivery and lack of charisma.

There are many such authority figures in WWE, and we will take a look at some of them in this list.

Click on the video below to check out the full list and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for similar content.

WWE disappointing authority figures

These are some disappointing authority figures in WWE

The Anonymous RAW General Manager

John Laurinaitis

Brad Maddox

You can check out the rest of the list in the video. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes