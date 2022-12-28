WATCH: WWE secrets revealed to the fans

WWE continues to operate in the world of kayfabe. However, it's hard to contain the industry's secrets in today's world due to the internet.

Throughout several decades of pro wrestling, most fans were unaware of the mystery of what happened on the other side of the curtain. But today, fans can talk to wrestlers on social media and read the latest news whenever they want. We have also seen many secrets leaked online that the company probably didn't want its fans to know.

The most well-known example was the Curtain Call, in which Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall celebrated in the ring despite the fact that two of them were heels and two were babyfaces. A fan filmed the moment on camera, and the video is still doing the rounds on the internet.

WWE secrets caught on camera

Here are the 8 moments when the company's secrets were revealed:

The Blood Capsule

Undertaker and Paul Bearer rehearsal segment

Sin Cara's trampoline

Becky Lynch at Evolution

Blading

John Cena calling spots

The Wyatt Family magic

The Curtain Call

