WWE has gone on to lengths to entertain its fans. Its programming has featured segments you can not expect to see anywhere else.

From superstars taking career-threatening bumps to some hilarious conversations, the promotion has featured some of the best moments inside the squared circle.

However, a few times, the company has misinterpreted the word entertaining. Instead of providing fans with a fun segment, it delivered a weird one.

These segments and storylines were so uncomfortable for the fans to watch that they were creeped out.

These WWE Storylines creeped out the fans

The five storylines we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Snitsky kicks a baby

Lana's accusations

Don't drink the tea

Bobby Lashley's sisters

The unholy wedding

