Romance has been a true mainstay in WWE for years. While couples such as Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch also dated in real life, many couples were only for the squared circle.

Click on the video above to see the full list and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestlebinge for more such content.

These couples only featured together in the programming and did not date in real life. Moreover, there have been a few stars who dated someone on the programming while dating their real-life partners outside wrestling.

These WWE female superstars dated different people on and off the screen

The five names we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Lita

Mandy Rose

Rhea Ripley

Sable

Lana

Watch the video above in its entirety to learn more about the partners of these stars. Do watch the video to learn whom these stars dated in their real lives while dating someone else on the promotion's programming.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here