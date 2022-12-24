Create

WATCH: WWE Superstars who were fired for controversial reasons

By Piyush yadav
Modified Dec 24, 2022 05:08 PM IST
Daniel Bryan and Mandy Rose have both been fired by the promotion.
Over the past few years, fans have criticized WWE for firing a lot of its talent. The company has let go of many stars over its course, mostly due to creative differences and budget cuts.

youtube-cover

But not all the time the reason for parting ways has been so straightforward. At times, the company has not even announced a reason behind firing its talent, and the same was disclosed either by wrestling journalists or the stars themselves.

These firings have been very controversial and hence have made their name in the history books.

WWE fired these superstars for controversial reasons

The five names we have chosen for the list in our video above are:

  • Muhammad Hassan
  • Mandy Rose
  • Matt Hardy
  • Daniel Bryan
  • Dawn Marie

Watch the video in its entirety to learn more about why the promotion fired these former stars.

Edited by Neda Ali
