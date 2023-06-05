Everyone is aware of the fact that WWE and pro wrestling as a whole is a scripted sport. However, that doesn't undermine the physical pain these wrestlers endure for the sake of our entertainment.

From taking crazy bumps to putting their bodies on the line, these superstars have done every imaginable stunt in the ring.

Click on the video above to see the full list and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestlebinge for more such content.

While all this sounds pretty impressive, even more, amazing is that a few stars had to do it all while being injured. These stars were injured enough to take days off but instead opted to do what they are known to do - fighting through it all.

These WWE Superstars fought through injury to complete their matches

In our list, the five iconic superstars who forgot their injuries to finish what they started are:

John Cena

Sting

Finn Balor

Sami Zayn

Career-threatening injury!

Watch the above video in its entirety to recall these epic moments where the stars did not let real injuries affect the programming.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes