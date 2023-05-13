WWE is a world where the strongest of superstars compete to prove themselves. With a massive following and an exciting aura, it can be easy to overlook the industry's dark side. While it requires immense physical strength, it also demands mental resilience to cope with the industry while balancing their personal lives.

Many current and former wrestlers of the Stamford-based promotion have had a troubled past before walking inside the squared circle. It was certainly not easy for these wrestlers to reach where they are today. However, their persistence and determination to succeed despite adversity is what led them to achieve their current level of success.

These current and former WWE Superstars had to overcome troublesome pasts

The five names we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

CM Punk

Alexa Bliss

Booker T

Jon Moxley

The Rock

Despite the difficulties they endured, these wrestlers have proven that anything is possible with hard work and determination. Watch the above video in its entirety to learn about the pasts of these legends and how they overcame it.

