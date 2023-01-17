Create

WATCH: WWE Superstars who received death threats

By Piyush yadav
Modified Jan 17, 2023 11:42 AM IST
Rey Mysterio (L); Lana and Bobby Lashley (R).
Rey Mysterio (left); Lana and Bobby Lashley (right).

WWE Superstars are known for their impressive feats of athleticism and entertainment, but behind the glitz and glamor, some have faced the unimaginable. These wrestlers have experienced the harsh reality of fame.

Emotions run high, and tensions are always on the rise in pro wrestling. Thus, it's not uncommon for fans to take things a bit too far, including sending threats to the stars they despise.

These WWE Superstars were on the receiving end of a death threat

The five stars who were unfortunately the target of a sinister threat are:

  • Rey Mysterio
  • Carmella
  • Bobby Lashley & Lana
  • Baron Corbin
  • Sonya Deville

Watch the entire video to learn more about the complete background of these unfortunate situations.

