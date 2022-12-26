Create

WATCH: WWE Superstars who went off-character

By Piyush yadav
Modified Dec 26, 2022 05:00 PM IST
Sasha Banks (L); Brock Lesnar (R).
WWE is a scripted show where superstars do everything in a pre-determined manner. These wrestlers play characters and may have completely different personalities outside the squared circle.

However, sometimes a few stars have simply ignored the kayfabe. They broke their on-screen characters and showed their true selves, resulting in moments ranging from emotional to hilarious.

These superstars went off-character during WWE programming

The five stars we have chosen for the list in our video above are:

  • R Truth breaks Brock Lesnar
  • Roman Reigns acknowledges KO
  • Sasha Banks tears up
  • Randy Orton consoles Shane McMahon's son
  • Booker T's instant regret

Watch the video in its entirety to recall the moments when these stars could not control themselves from going off script.

Edited by Debottam Saha
