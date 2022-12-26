WWE is a scripted show where superstars do everything in a pre-determined manner. These wrestlers play characters and may have completely different personalities outside the squared circle.

However, sometimes a few stars have simply ignored the kayfabe. They broke their on-screen characters and showed their true selves, resulting in moments ranging from emotional to hilarious.

These superstars went off-character during WWE programming

The five stars we have chosen for the list in our video above are:

R Truth breaks Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns acknowledges KO

Sasha Banks tears up

Randy Orton consoles Shane McMahon's son

Booker T's instant regret

