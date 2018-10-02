4 ways the Triple H vs The Undertaker match could end

Prasanna Waikar
02 Oct 2018, 13:39 IST

The final chapter

When Triple H vs The Undertaker was announced for WWE Super Showdown in Australia, the wrestling fraternity was divided. These two competitors had had a sensible, memorable storyline arc, which had led to the 'End of an Era' finish.

To revisit this rivalry was a risky business. They could've simply had a match without an angle, but they hyped up the match to the sky. With various legends giving their two cents about the outcome, this match has become very difficult to predict.

In this piece we take a look at four ways that the HHH vs The Undertaker match could end.

#1 Triple H wins clean

This is one of the most discussed outcomes. While the Deadman losing would've been blasphemous a few years back, he has lost some of his indestructible aura.

Triple H beating him clean in the centre of the ring seems somewhat believable today. While the Game doesn't have an enviable win-loss record against 'Taker, he may be able to add a victory in the wins column.

Triple H has beat the Deadman a few times, but mostly through DQ or outside shenanigans. He may be looking to change that and get a clean win on his own.

However, with Shawn Michaels and Kane at ringside, a clean outcome is doubtful.

