WCW Legend explains the difference between WWE and AEW

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

Here's what the difference between the two promotions is, according to the legend (Pic source: AEW)

While Arn Anderson may be Cody Rhodes' coach on screen, it is actually Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) who's closer to him. In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc shortly before his in-ring return, DDP spoke about AEW and how it differs from WWE, especially with regards to the promos and creative.

DDP revealed that the biggest difference that he has seen between AEW and WWE is that there are no writers to write promos for the talent in the newly-found promotion. He explained:

"The biggest difference [in AEW] is 'here's what we need to get in, go cut yourself a promo.' [In WWE] it's spoon-fed to you with all of the writers that WWE has and I don't know – if I had to read what those guys were writing and it wasn't coming from my soul – I don't think I would have gotten over. They had this one vision and I had a whole another vision."

In the same interview, he stated that WWE will be filming him for some content with regards to Karl Malone and Dennis Rodman. He said:

"WWE's coming here on Wednesday and they're gonna interview me for [Karl] Malone and [Dennis] Rodman," DDP said of the NBA stars being in a tag match at 1998 Bash at the Beach. "I'm like in the middle – I wanna be able to help Cody with whatever he needs but if WWE needs something from me, then I'm always there for them. They've treated me super-great for the last 10 years."