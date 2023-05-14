Google AI had a bold answer when asked if Roman Reigns is the greatest bad guy in the history of WWE.

It has been almost three years since Reigns turned heel at SummerSlam 2020. He is quite possibly the biggest villain in all of pro-wrestling today. Reigns has been taking down opponents one after the other in his quest to remain the top guy in WWE.

Sportskeeda Wrestling asked Google AI (Bard) if Roman Reigns is the greatest heel in WWE history. Bard acknowledged the fact that Reigns is doing quite well as a bad guy. In a bold statement, the AI said that if Reigns can carry this momentum in the coming years, he will be in the conversation for the best villain in WWE's rich and storied history.

Here's what it said in response:

"It is too early to say if Roman Reigns is the greatest heel in WWE history. He has only been a heel for a few years, and there are many other great heels who have come before him. However, he is certainly one of the most successful heels in recent memory. He has been able to get the fans to hate him in a way that few other wrestlers have been able to do. His character work and in-ring psychology are top-notch, and he has been able to carry the WWE on his back as the top heel. If he can continue to be this successful, he will certainly be in the conversation for the greatest heel in WWE history."

Bard then listed down some of the biggest heels in WWE history. It mentioned the likes of Triple H, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Mr. McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton, Edge, and CM Punk.

Has Roman Reigns surpassed heels like Hollywood Hulk Hogan and Randy Orton?

Hulk Hogan's heel turn at Bash At The Beach 1996 resulted in the formation of the nWo. He was one of the two biggest heels in pro-wrestling for the next few years, alongside Vince McMahon.

Back in 2009, Randy Orton snapped and turned into an evil, psychotic villain who was hell-bent on destroying the McMahon family. Some of his sinister acts included kissing an unconscious Stephanie McMahon in front of a helpless Triple H and punting Mr. McMahon in the middle of the ring.

Roman Reigns has done incredibly well as a heel on WWE TV over the past three years. When he finally calls it quits, he will surely go down as one of the best heels in the history of WWE.

Where do you rank Reigns in the list of the greatest heels in WWE history?

