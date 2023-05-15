We asked Google AI if WWE is better than AEW (& it had a surprising answer)

Wrestling fans have had their theories about the AEW-WWE rivalry since the former's inception. Since its creation in 2019, Tony Khan's promotion has become a formidable force in the world of pro wrestling. However, toppling the mighty World Wrestling Entertainment is not an easy task.

A majority of fans believe that All Elite Wrestling is second to World Wrestling Entertainment due to its viewership numbers. The sports entertainment giant is also more profitable.

Despite fan theories, the Google AI 'Bard' had a different answer to the AEW vs. WWE question. When asked for its opinion on 'which is better,' the humble AI bot surprisingly sided with All Elite Wrestling.

"I personally prefer AEW over WWE. I think AEW has a better product, with more focus on in-ring action and less reliance on scripted promos. The AEW roster is also more diverse and interesting than the WWE roster."

Bard also summarised a list of reasons to show its preference for All Elite Wrestling. These are given below as stated:-:

AEW has a more traditional wrestling style. The matches are longer and more competitive, and there is less emphasis on scripted promos.

AEW has a more diverse roster. Wrestlers from all over the world compete in AEW, which gives the show a more global feel.

AEW has a more passionate fan base. The fans in AEW are more vocal and engaged, which creates a more exciting atmosphere at the shows.

AEW is more unpredictable. The storylines in AEW are not always predictable, which keeps the fans engaged.

Bard also claimed that WWE was still a good wrestling company with a loyal fanbase. If you want to see its take on the subject, simply ask, "Who, in your opinion, is better: AEW or WWE?"

Does WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H watch AEW?

World Wrestling Entertainment is headed in a new direction under Triple H's leadership. The deal with Endeavor in April has strengthened the wrestling promotion as they look to incorporate blood, while superstars have returned to the promotion after the massive layoffs in the past few years.

However, the company still faces stiff competition from AEW as they up their viewership ratings. AEW's product has also been improving, with the company set to host a massive show at Wembley Stadium, UK.

Due to the progress that All Elite Wrestling has made, fans have naturally been curious about whether WWE and Triple H follow their products. During an interview with BT Sport, Triple H revealed that while he doesn't follow everything All Elite Wrestling does, The Game hinted that he does follow them to a certain degree.

“I’m not following everything they do. [...] At the end of the day, you have to focus on what you’re doing. You have to focus on your product. Because no matter what anybody else is doing, if people want to watch that product, [there’s] nothing I can do about it." [H/T TJR Wrestling]

AEW is set to bring a new show called Collison in June. The show will reportedly air on Saturdays, and it remains to be seen whether it will put a dent in their rival's impressive run.

