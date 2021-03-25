"We literally wrestled through an earthquake" - WWE Superstar Cameron Grimes reveals surprising details about life-changing match

WWE NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes recently appeared on the After The Bell podcast. During his conversation with Corey Graves and Vic Joseph, Grimes recalled how he once wrestled through an earthquake, and it changed his entire career.

After receiving advice from Kevin Owens, Grimes pursued a future with Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and eventually got a call. He then had a shot at competing in PWG's monumental singles tournament, Battle of Los Angeles. In one of those matches, Grimes faced Michael Elgin, and the two pro wrestlers battled through an earthquake without even realizing it.

The WWE Superstar recalled the entire incident and shared how they were too high on adrenaline to notice what was going on. Here's what he had to say:

"Battle of Los Angeles is their big singles tournament. My goal was to dell well, and that night was insane. We literally wrestled through an earthquake. That happened here recently in Japan this weekend. Even in our match, there was a moment when Elgin did a Springboard Shooting Star to the outside, and you can kind of tell that the ring is a little shaky. Then he does that, and the whole crowd just explodes."

"We had actually wrestled through an earthquake at the time, and we had no idea. When we got backstage, they asked us if we knew that there was an earthquake during our match. We were so high on adrenaline that we didn't even realize."

Earlier in the tournament, Grimes faced a future WWE Superstar, Cedric Alexander. He then defeated Elgin in the quarter-finals but had to bow out of the tournament at the next stage, where he lost against Johnny Gargano, also a future WWE Superstar at the time.

WWE Superstar Cameron Grimes on how this match changed his life

Cameron Grimes also revealed that the previously mentioned match had a life-changing impact. The incident blew up on Twitter, and Grimes started getting a lot of bookings. He then got a television deal that helped him find his way to WWE.

"That was the moment that changed my life. From that night, Twitter exploded. After that, I was being flown all across the world. I got to wrestle with all the best people in the world, which led me to work for IMPACT Wrestling. That was my first television deal. I learned there, and ultimately it brought me to WWE."

Cameron Grimes is one of the most exciting superstars on WWE NXT at the moment. He recently returned to the Black and Gold brand with a new gimmick. Grimes is now a rich brat and hails himself as the face of WWE business.