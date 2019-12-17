'We would all love to see CM Punk back in the ring eventually,' says Rey Mysterio (Exclusive)

With WWE gearing up for a monumental move at the turn of the year when BT Sport becomes the exclusive home of RAW and SmackDown in the UK and Ireland, I recently had the chance to catch up with the legendary Rey Mysterio to chat about all things WWE ahead of the switch.

Well, of course I had to take the opportunity to ask the current WWE United States Champion just how he feels about CM Punk's return, of sorts, to WWE via his WWE Backstage role, and whether The Master of the 619 would like to see The Best In The World back in the ring in the near future.

With CM Punk returning to WWE programming as a special contributor for FOX on WWE Backstage recently, would you like to see The Best In The World back in the ring?

I think definitely we would all love to see CM Punk back eventually. Whether he comes back or not is up to him - but I enjoy having him around, even if it's just with his FOX role, but we all enjoy seeing CM Punk in the ring. I doubt anybody out there would say, "Nah, I don't really want to see him back." He has a great personality, great character and he's great in the ring.

