Weather threatens to cancel WWE RAW, venue gives update [Exclusive]

WWE RAW will go ahead tonight!

Ahead of tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, there's been a lot of speculation that the show may be cancelled or, at the very least, compromised due to severe weather conditions in Salt Lake City.

To get to the bottom of those rumors, I reached out to the Vivint Smart Home Arena - the venue tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW will emanate from - and a spokesperson quickly confirmed to me that the event will still take place - regardless of said speculation.

While the rumors of the threat of cancellation have been relatively few and far between, there has been much more prominent speculation regarding several road closures around the venue - which may pose a risk to talent, staff and members of the WWE Universe getting to the venue for tonight's show.

A spokesperson for the Vivint Smart Home Arena responded to my request, confirming that the show will take place - and stating that they hadn't heard of any road closures:

"WWE is still happening. I have not heard of any road closures but I will check with our public safety team."

Stay tuned for updates, I guess. — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) February 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Mike Rome recently shared an update to confirm that he made it to the venue - and you can see just how severe the weather condition are in the background around the outside of the Vivint Smart Home Arena.

It'll be interesting to see if all of the talent scheduled to be on the show can make it along too!

