Becky Lynch and Finn Balor are two of the most popular superstars in WWE today. They are both Irish performers who signed up for the company within a year of each other. Since then, they have gone on to do big things and achieve a lot of success.

Lynch and Balor go way back before their WWE days. In fact, it was the latter who trained his compatriot to become a wrestler. They are extremely close in real life, leading some to think that they were probably dating at one point.

However, Big Time Becks and The Demon are strictly friends. They shared a close friendship for many years, with the former revealing that he gave her the opportunity to explore the world of wrestling.

"My brother and I would watch wrestling all the time and I loved it. But if you wanted to be a wrestler, you’d have to go off to England or America to train. It was only at Finn Balor’s school that I got the opportunity to learn. We wrestled for three months on just six blue mats on the floor in this tiny little hall at Saint Andrew’s national school. We’d go down there every Sunday and that’s how we learned, on the mats. We’d go across to England and do these summer camps where you’d train eight or nine hours a day in a gym." [H/T Fightful]

Both Becky Lynch and Finn Balor are currently happily married. The Man is now wife to Seth Rollins, while her Irish friend tied the knot with sports journalist Veronica Rodriguez.

Finn Balor's assessment of Becky Lynch as a student

Becky Lynch is one of the best in-ring performers on the WWE roster today. However, she attributes the elite level of her work to the training she received from Finn Balor. The Judgment Day leader, meanwhile, holds a different opinion, commenting that he was just there to guide her.

"We had something special in Becky -- even if she wasn't as aware of it as everyone else. She was the only girl out of about 40 guys, [and] she outworked every single one of them, every single day at training," Balor said. "I think Becky gives me too much credit. I think she says that I trained her, but really, Becky, in my opinion, trained herself. She just needed a little guidance and a little motivation with regards to where to go and what to do." [H/T ESPN]

Both Becky Lynch and Finn Balor are now thriving in WWE, having won multiple championships and high-profile matches. Judging by their relentless hard work and dedication, you get the feeling there is more to come.

