Were Cody Rhodes and Nikki Bella dating in WWE? Truth revealed

Cody Rhodes has evolved into a main-event star in WWE during his second stint with the promotion, and many might have already forgotten his first tenure with the company. The star had a decade-long run before he exited the company.

Ad

Since Nikki Bella’s return to WWE and Liv Morgan taking a personal shot on her recent divorce, saying she has no man, a short video compilation has been making rounds on social media platforms, featuring the on-screen romantic connection between Nikki and Cody Rhodes in the Stamford-based promotion back in 2013.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The answer is No. Nikki and Cody were never in a real-life romantic relationship. While they worked together on WWE television in 2013, their relationship wasn't romantic in nature.

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

In fact, in 2013, both Rhodes and Bella were dating other people. The former Divas Champion was dating John Cena at the time, while The American Nightmare was already in a relationship with his now-wife, Brandi Rhodes.

Nikki Bella and Cody Rhodes might reunite in WWE before Evolution 2?

The June 9, 2025, edition of WWE RAW saw the much-anticipated return of Nikki Bella. She promoted the Evolution 2 Premium Live Event and talked highly about the women back in the locker room.

Ad

However, Nikki praising the locker room triggered Liv Morgan, who came out and made a personal remark on Bella, telling her she doesn’t have a man, taking shots at her recent tough divorce.

Nikki Bella could challenge Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio to a mixed tag team match at the Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025, which will emante from State Farm Arena on July 12, just a night before Evolution 2. The former Divas Champion could reveal Cody Rhodes as her partner, reuniting with him for the first time since 2013, which could create tremendous anticipation for the PLE.

However, the angle proposed above is speculative, and it will be interesting to see how Nikki Bella’s return unfolds in the coming weeks leading to Evolution 2 Premium Live Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More