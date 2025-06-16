Were Cody Rhodes and Nikki Bella dating in WWE? Truth revealed

Cody Rhodes has evolved into a main-event star in WWE during his second stint with the promotion, and many might have already forgotten his first tenure with the company. The star had a decade-long run before he exited the company.
Since Nikki Bella’s return to WWE and Liv Morgan taking a personal shot on her recent divorce, saying she has no man, a short video compilation has been making rounds on social media platforms, featuring the on-screen romantic connection between Nikki and Cody Rhodes in the Stamford-based promotion back in 2013.
The answer is No. Nikki and Cody were never in a real-life romantic relationship. While they worked together on WWE television in 2013, their relationship wasn't romantic in nature.
In fact, in 2013, both Rhodes and Bella were dating other people. The former Divas Champion was dating John Cena at the time, while The American Nightmare was already in a relationship with his now-wife, Brandi Rhodes.
Nikki Bella and Cody Rhodes might reunite in WWE before Evolution 2?
The June 9, 2025, edition of WWE RAW saw the much-anticipated return of Nikki Bella. She promoted the Evolution 2 Premium Live Event and talked highly about the women back in the locker room.
However, Nikki praising the locker room triggered Liv Morgan, who came out and made a personal remark on Bella, telling her she doesn’t have a man, taking shots at her recent tough divorce.
Nikki Bella could challenge Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio to a mixed tag team match at the Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025, which will emante from State Farm Arena on July 12, just a night before Evolution 2. The former Divas Champion could reveal Cody Rhodes as her partner, reuniting with him for the first time since 2013, which could create tremendous anticipation for the PLE.
However, the angle proposed above is speculative, and it will be interesting to see how Nikki Bella’s return unfolds in the coming weeks leading to Evolution 2 Premium Live Event.