Were Ruby Soho and Eddie Kingston dating?

Ruby Soho has been a revelation in AEW. Since debuting as the Joker in the Women's Casino Battle Royale match at the promotion's All Out pay-per-view, she has been a mainstay of their women's division. Her reputation as one of the best female wrestlers in the world has only been solidified since she moved from WWE.

Soho made many new friends in AEW within weeks of joining the company. Among them is Eddie Kingston, with whom she has a close relationship. Many fans speculated the two were more than just thick buddies, especially seeing their interactions and the way they spoke about each other.

If you want to know whether the former Ruby Riott and Kingston were a thing, read on to find out.

Ruby Soho and Eddie Kingston are incredibly close in real life, but there is nothing to suggest that the two were romantically involved. They remain tight to this day and help each other with their personal and professional issues.

Eddie Kingston's thoughts on his bond with Ruby Soho

Ruby Soho made a great friend in Eddie Kingston upon her arrival in AEW. The latter gave his thoughts on his bond with the former Ruby Riott, stating that she has been there by his side through thick and thin.

"I just remember when she first started out wrestling, I knew her trainer, Billy Roc. So knowing that I knew her trainer, and how much of a good person her trainer was, I decided to look out for anybody who is one of his students....So, that’s how it all really started. And then as time went on, we started talking deeper about things. And then we just started, you know, clicking and understanding each other. It was very weird how the friendship grew so quickly, but she got me right away." [H/T EWrestling News]

Soho and Kingston are both flying in AEW right now. Both have been earmarked as future world champions in the company. If they continue to support and bring out the best in each other, we could be looking at the next megastars of the promotion.

