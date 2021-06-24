Westin Blake talks NXT's golden age

Former WWE Superstar Westin Blake spoke in detail about the golden age of WWE NXT, during his chat with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta.

NXT has been around for over a decade at this point and has produced some of the biggest stars of this generation. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka are just a few names who made waves in NXT before making it to the main roster.

Westin Blake opened up on NXT's golden age while speaking with Sportskeeda:

"I think with NXT, it's always trying to grow and it's always trying to revolutionize itself and stuff like that. Back at that time in NXT, we had a lot of hungry guys, all trying to compete for TV time. They were all trying to produce the best product they could and trying to get noticed. It was a very exciting time for NXT and I think... what helped NXT then and, I mean, which is helping now is kind of getting more eyes on certain talents that you may have not seen before, and so like that."

"And you know, at that time you had Blake and Murphy who were kind of unknown that were coming up. But you have Enzo and Cass who didn't really come up through the ranks. And then also, you bring in a Samoa Joe and a Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens. You kind of bring in Sami Zayn and stuff like that, and Cesaro was there for a short period of time. TJ Wilson came down. It was all like, people with well-known names, they could show and they could help launch the brand of NXT, and I think it was just a great mixture of talent, of people you knew, and people that you didn't know. It was all coming to a rise, and I think that was some of the funniest stuff. When people were down there everyone was trying to deliver the best they could at all times and produce a product in order to get to RAW and SmackDown."

NXT was hitting on all cylinders back in 2013-16

NXT boasted a plethora of incredible talent back in 2013-16 and was producing entertaining and must-watch TV on a weekly basis. The TakeOver events were consistently delivering with future greats tearing the house down on most occasions.

WWE NXT is still doing great all these years later but many fans would agree with Westin Blake's comments in regards to the period between 2013-16 being the golden age of NXT. What was the golden age of NXT according to you? Do you think NXT has improved over the years or is there something missing?

