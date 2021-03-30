What 8 WWE Superstars did before they started wrestling

WWE has proven to be the perfect place for superstars to showcase their various talents, both inside and outside the ring. They have spent years perfecting the skills they have come to love and keep working day and night to ensure that they can perform their best at the end of each show.

The WWE Superstars often tried their hands at other talents before they got signed into the WWE. Some were models, some worked in the army and some were in sports. Some of these talents have helped the superstars get fit or ready for their role as wrestlers, while others were in completely different and unrelated fields before joining the sport.

Here's a look at the most popular WWE superstars and what they did before signing their contract with the WWE.

#1 Randy Orton - The Marine

The Viper during his time in the Marine Corps

Even though Randy Orton descends from a family of wrestlers, what was surprising was that wrestling wasn't really his first choice. He enlisted with the US Marines and began his career in the army.

It wasn't nearly as successful as his wrestling career, however, as he just couldn't follow the discipline in the army and was charged with misconduct. He was court-martialed, tried and convicted of going AWOL by disobeying his commanding officer.

Under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, he was tried and convicted under a special court-martial, subsequently spending 38 days in the brig at Camp Pendleton.

Unlike his military career, his wrestling career has been far more impressive as he has won the Royal Rumble twice, Money in the Bank once and capturing thirteen WWE World Championships, not to mention his Intercontinental, the United States and Tag Team Championships. Randy Orton was known as The Legend Killer and has become as popular as his uncle and his dad were before him.

1 / 8 NEXT