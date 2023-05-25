What if absent WWE star returns at Night of Champions? Gunther's title reign could be in jeopardy!

GUNTHER will be in action at WWE Night of Champions. The Ring General will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Mustafa Ali. The champion is the odds-on favorite to retain his title though Triple H could pull a swerve and have Ali overcome the odds at the last minute. The events of the match-up could also lead to the return of an absent WWE star.

The superstar in question is Big E. The one-third of The New Day has been out of action ever since he suffered a career-threatening injury on an episode of SmackDown last year. The former WWE Champion could make his return to the company at Night of Champions to put GUNTHER on notice.

Big E was left out of the WWE Draft 2023 due to his inactive status. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, on the other hand, were moved to RAW from SmackDown. The muscle of The New Day could rejoin his team members on RAW after Night of Champions. This could even lead to a rivalry with Imperium on the red brand.

GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci are currently the top heels on RAW. While the Ring General is involved in a title program with Mustafa Ali, Kaiser and Vinci have set their sights on the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

The titles are currently held by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The duo will defend their championship against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at the Jeddah Superdome this Saturday.

GUNTHER could be in line for a huge push after Night of Champions

The Austrian brute’s booking has been nothing but spectacular ever since he moved to the main roster last year. The Ring General has successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against the likes of Sheamus, Drew McIntyre and Ricochet to name a few.

Word on the internet is that GUNTHER could lose the title this Saturday. The loss, however, would kickstart his main event push, leading to a potential match-up against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40 next year.

It remains to be seen how Triple H will book the big man after this Saturday.

How would you rate GUNTHER’s booking so far? Let us know in the comments section below!

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes