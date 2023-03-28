Former multi-time Women's Champion Alexa Bliss hasn't been seen on RAW since the Royal Rumble. With the Road to WrestleMania nearing its culmination, it's been strange not seeing one of the top stars of the women's division.

WrestleMania 39 takes place this Saturday, but Bliss isn't present for the go-home episode of RAW. So where is she instead?

The former SmackDown Women's Champion shared a picture of herself and her husband Ryan Cabrera on the red carpet of the iHeart Radio Music Awards.

Cabrera is a musician, and since she's not currently involved in a program, Alexa is free to take some time away from the ring to support her beau.

Her loss to Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble could have sent her in a few directions. After the loss, she was seen on her knees as if she was starting to have a mental issue with the torment of Uncle Howdy.

Uncle Howdy returned to WWE as part of Bray Wyatt's new presentation. Bliss's time off could have been explained as dealing with the situation of Wyatt's WWE return.

Another reason for her absence could be that she didn't factor into creative plans on the Road to WrestleMania. Rhea Ripley chose Charlotte Flair as her WrestleMania opponent, taking away a potential dance partner for the Show of Shows.

Had Bray Wyatt's situation played out differently, she could have factored into his planned match with Bobby Lashley. But with no creative plans or any possibility of involvement in another angle, Alexa Bliss is recharging her battery.

When will Alexa Bliss return to RAW?

The multi-time Women's Champion also recently underwent a procedure to remove a harmful patch of skin from her face. So with fans wondering where she may be, Bliss is keeping the WWE Universe informed one way or another.

In addition to her medical issues, Bliss also took the public spotlight in another way. Wearing a bright pink axolotl costume, the Five Feet of Fury was revealed last week as a competitor on the current season of The Masked Singer on Fox.

Alexa Bliss has certainly kept herself busy while taking time away from RAW and WWE, but fans still want to see her back in the ring. Few women in the company can give promos and play characters like Bliss can.

Her work as the Fiend's sidekick provided the division with a darker character that had been missing from the women's roster. It also added another layer to Wyatt's presentation while allowing Bliss to revisit her past feuds.

With WrestleMania 39 just days away, the RAW after WrestleMania is usually a stage for big returns. The deck could be reset in terms of champions and perhaps rosters, so Alexa Bliss could be a week away from her return to RAW. She's been one of the company's most reliable women, so her absence is clearly felt.

