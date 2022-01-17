What is the anticipated price of WWE 2k22?

WWE 2k22 is just weeks away from release. The game will be available worldwide in March 2022.

It will be the first time since October 2019 that a game in the WWE 2k series has been released, focused on the in-ring product. In 2020, 2k released Battlegrounds, which was an arcade-style game, not a traditional release.

The traditional release of the game was delayed to allow the gaming company more time to work on development through the COVID-19 pandemic. WWE 2k20 received negative reviews due to glitches and poorly executed visuals and graphics. Sales were also deemed lower than in previous years.

There is much hope for the new release with several new features already announced. MyGM will be making a return to the series, much to the delight of WWE gamers around the world. The mode allows players to be the General Manager in the game, creating their WWE world.

So what will be the price of WWE 2k22?

Real Sport 101 revealed that they expect the game to be released at $59.99 for the standard edition to be played on Playstation 4 and Xbox One. For Next Generation consoles, they anticipate it will be $69.99 lining up with other NextGen sports game releases.

Serial gamer Xavier Woods, who sold his gaming brand UpUpDownDown to WWE, revealed his expectations for the new 2k22 release:

"I’m hoping this game brings back that equity with the gamer fans because I know it was hard to play some of them, to be honest. They all have their good things and their great aspects, but as far as a fun video game is concerned, sometimes I’m just looking for that and I feel like the learning curve got a little intense. On this one, they said there’s remastered controls and all that stuff and I feel good about it. So, like I said, fingers crossed." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Which Superstars have been announced as playable characters in WWE 2k22?

As of this writing, 45 WWE Superstar characters have been confirmed for 2k22. The likes of AJ Styles, Becky Lynch, Edge, Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, and Randy Orton have all been confirmed.

Superstars such as Ric Flair, Jeff Hardy, and Samoa Joe were initially named but have recently been released by WWE. Whether they will still appear in the game remains to be seen.

