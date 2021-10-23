What does Bianca Belair's EST mean?

Bianca Belair is currently one of the biggest stars in WWE. She is known for her impressive physique and athleticism. She is popularly known to her fans as the EST of WWE.

So what is the meaning of Bianca Belair's EST?

EST is the last three letters of various superlative adjectives. Bianca Belair claims to be the quickest, the roughest, the strongest, and the list goes on. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was known as the EST of NXT before debuting on the main roster. Since getting called up to the main roster, she has been known as the EST of WWE.

In a 2020 interview with WWE UK, the EST of WWE explained the meaning of her nickname.

“The ‘EST of WWE’ it just means that I am a hybrid athlete. I’m not just good in one area, I’m not just good at one thing, I’m not just strong, I’m not just someone who can go in there and do flips and be a showcase athlete. I’m someone who can do it all. I’m not just average in different areas, I’m the best in every single area. So, I’m the strongEST, I'm the fastEST, the quickEST, the roughEST, the greatEST, the smartEST, I’m the bEST. All those ends in EST. So, I just see myself as being the absolute best in every single area that you can think of."

Few achievements from Bianca Belair's career in WWE

The EST of WWE has proved her worth numerous times throughout her career. In NXT, she defeated major stars like Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and Lacey Evans. Along with her wrestling skills, her promo work and overall presence were unique. WWE capitalized on these traits and called her up to the main roster in 2020.

In 2021, Bianca Belair won the Women's Royal Rumble match after outlasting 29 other competitors. She went on to become one of only five women to ever main event WrestleMania. She was able to defeat Sasha Banks in an extremely physical match to win her first SmackDown Women's Championship.

Balair proved to everyone that she is the bEST female wrestler in WWE by headlining WrestleMania, and doing so also created an amazing moment for everyone to remember for years. Belair and Banks won the ESPY award for best WWE moment in 2021.

At SummerSlam 2021, she lost her title to Becky Lynch. Since then, fans have been waiting for her to add more championships to her rising career. Hopefully, Bianca Belair will represent WWE on greater stages in the future and create a Hall of Fame worthy career.

