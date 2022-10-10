What if Bray Wyatt returns as The Fiend?

Bray Wyatt made his long-anticipated return to WWE at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. The second fans in attendance heard, 'He's got the whole world in his hands,' the ovation was deafening.

It only got louder as the seconds ticked by and reached triple-digit decibel levels when the man himself emerged from the shadows.

Wyatt arrived with his patented lantern and blew it out as the show went off air. Before his arrival, the presence of everything associated with his characters from Firefly Fun House was a nice touch. We saw Mercy the Buzzard, Huskus the Pig, and even someone dressed as The Fiend.

Speaking of The Fiend, that was Windham Rotunda's character before he was released from WWE last year. It was a fantastic idea that clicked with fans from the get-go.

There was a heady buzz surrounding the masked monster when it was active, which meant WWE bringing it back for the occasion was a stroke of genius.

However, what if Bray Wyatt actually returns this week as The Fiend and picks up where he left off?

If Bray Wyatt returns as The Fiend, many superstars will need to watch their backs. The likes of Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, and Randy Orton were enemies he never fully conquered.

They may have to let him in should he don the scary mask and turn on the red lights.

What did Bray Wyatt accomplish as The Fiend?

Bray Wyatt is one of the most creative minds in wrestling. His Fiend gimmick was expertly created and executed to positive reviews from fans. Indeed, his debut at SummerSlam 2019 was an all-timer, and nothing was hotter than his run at the time.

As The Fiend, Wyatt added two world title reigns to his name. The first one came when he defeated Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel 2019 and took his Universal Championship to SmackDown. The second one came almost a year later when he defeated Braun Strowman at SummerSlam 2020.

In addition, the former Wyatt Family leader scored victories over some top superstars. He defeated the likes of Rollins, Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, The Miz, and John Cena.

The latter's win came at WrestleMania 36, where Wyatt took Cena through a critically-acclaimed cinematic run of his career. He then defeated the Leader of Cenation to score his first and only victory at WrestleMania.

Should Bray Wyatt return as The Fiend, we have no doubt that he will only add more wins to his name. He will also terrify a lot of superstars and maybe even force them to do his bidding.

