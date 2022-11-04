Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will go to war at WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday. It is one of the most high-profile clashes on the match card and will no doubt be filled with violence, power and destruction.

Lesnar rekindled his rivalry with Lashley on the October 10, 2022 episode of Monday Night RAW. He emerged to confront him and dropped him with an F5. The two men brawled twice after that, getting fans beyond excited for their fight.

The last time the pair met, it was The All Mighty who took the victory. However, he required a huge assist from Roman Reigns, who interfered and attacked The Beast to hand him a loss. Lesnar will be looking to avenge that defeat at WWE Crown Jewel, and we all know how dangerous he is when he has incentive.

So if you are fantasy-booking a Brock Lesnar victory at WWE Crown Jewel, let us help you paint a picture of what might happen next.

The rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley is too fierce for a one-and-done fight. Should The Conqueror beat the former United States Champion at WWE Crown Jewel, we will almost certainly see a rematch down the road. If Lesnar wins, his record against the All-Mighty in singles competition will be 1-1. As such, there will be a tiebreaker to settle the debate.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley's rivalry ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

Day 1 of Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley's rivalry took place at, um, the Day 1 premium live event earlier this year. Lashley was set to wrestle Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and then-WWE Champion Big E in a Fatal Four-Way match for the world title. However, the match was won by Lesnar, who wormed his way into the contest and walked away with the title.

Lashley earned a world title match against Lesnar at the 2022 Royal Rumble. This was the first time the two men wrestled in a singles match. Thanks to Roman Reigns' interference and Paul Heyman's betrayal, it was The All Mighty who picked up the victory and the WWE Championship.

The Beast wasn't finished with his rival and booked his spot for the Elimination Chamber world title match that took place a few weeks later. During the match, the former MMA fighter suffered a concussion and was taken out of the contest. This gave Lesnar a golden opportunity to take the win, and that's exactly what he did.

The two titans are set to wrestle in their second-ever singles match at WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday. We can't wait for them to throw down and give us a brutal show of power and violence.

