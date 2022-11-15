What did Brock Lesnar's kids dare him to do before his WWE return?

Brock Lesnar made an unexpected return to WWE at SummerSlam 2021 after Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal Championship against John Cena. However, The Beast's attire caught the crowd's attention more than the return itself.

The WWE universe was used to seeing Brock in normal WWE merchandise and track pants with his trademark crew cut. However, at SummerSlam 2021, The Beast sported a mohawk and dressed completely differently than we are used to seeing him.

On an episode of the Pat McAfee show earlier this year, Brock Lesnar claimed that he decided to retire after losing to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. However, a small challenge from his children brought him back to WWE.

"I'm just... yeah, I've been wearing cowboy hats for a long time. And I just enjoy wearing them. Dude, that was all just a joke for me. My kids would cut my hair and were like, ‘bet you won’t wear a ponytail’. I’m like 'I bet you I will,'" said Lesnar. [38:38 - 38:56]

The Rock claims Brock Lesnar is one of the greatest pure athletes of all time

Brock Lesnar has now been around in the pro wrestling industry for two decades. The Beast has had some incredible matches over the course of his career, earning the respect of WWE fans and legends alike.

One such legend that praised Lesnar is The Rock. The People's Champion was in a six-month-long feud with The Beast in the early 2000s. The rivalry ended with a passing of the torch moment at SummerSlam 2003 when Brock Lesnar defeated The Rock for the WWE Undisputed Championship. The Beast became the 'next big thing' and The Rock moved on to Hollywood.

The former WWE Champion took to Instagram with a throwback post of his match with Lesnar. The People's Champion claimed this was a great passing of the torch after he decided to move to Hollywood.

"My contract was up in WWE and I quietly—and GRATEFULLY—retired as a full time pro wrestler after an incredible (and insanely short) six-year career," he wrote.

The compliments didn't stop there, and The Rock also claimed that Brock Lesnar is one of the greatest pure athletes he has ever wrestled with.

"I always had great chemistry with Brock as he was one of the greatest pure athletes I've ever danced with. We spent about six months wrestling around the world together, grooming Brock to become WWE Heavyweight Champion."

Since then, we have not seen the two legends collide. With The Rock's busy Hollywood schedule, the chances are close to impossible. But if Vince McMahon taught us one thing, it is to 'never say never'.

