What does Brock Lesnar's sword tattoo mean?

Brock Lesnar's sword tattoo has long been a topic of debate among WWE fans.

Lesnar's sword tattoo is dubbed by many as one of the worst inks done by a pro-wrestler. Some love it though. Lesnar is one of the greatest pro-wrestlers in ever. Naturally, fans are interested in every aspect of The Beast Incarnate, including his tattoos.

Brock Lesnar sports a sword tattoo on his chest, which points towards his neck. The former Universal Champion opened up about the tattoo in his book, Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival. Lesnar dedicated an entire chapter in his book on how he got his sword tattoo.

Soon after leaving WWE in 2004, Lesnar was involved in an accident and his NFL dreams were shattered. Lesnar swallowed his pride and contacted WWE for a return.

Brock Lesnar was told that Vince McMahon didn't want him back in the company.

Lesnar was in a bad place and was steadily spiraling into depression, drinking too much vodka, and gulping Vicodin one after another. Money was running out as well. Around that time, Lesnar saw a tattoo parlor near a biker bar in Phoenix and decided to get one. Here's why Lesnar got the sword tattoo.

I felt like life was holding a sword right up against my throat, so I went under the ink gun because I never wanted to forget exactly how I felt at that time.

I look at that sword almost like it was a family crest. It’s my inspiration to fight back, because if there’s one thing I know deep in my heart about myself, it’s that I am not a quitter. I am a warrior, and I will never let anything or anyone—be it the NFL or Vince McMahon—keep me down!

Brock Lesnar ended up turning his life around for the better

Lesnar later made his way to NJPW, where he made good money. Things only got better from that point on as Lesnar began training for a possible career in MMA.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Lesnar became a huge draw in UFC and won the top title on one occasion. He made his big WWE return in 2012 and is still one of the most popular acts on WWE.

